Put Your Knowledge to the Test at the 2026 Greater Richmond Trivia Bee

RICHMOND, Va. -- Read RVA, a nonprofit dedicated to improving adult literacy, is bringing back the Great Richmond Trivia Bee on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at the Dewey Gottwald Center. This fast-paced and fun team competition will cover pop culture, history, literature, television, theater, movies, and more — all while raising funds to support literacy programs for adults in the Greater Richmond area.

With over 100,000 adults locally reading at or below an eighth-grade level, Read RVA’s mission is to help them build skills, confidence, and opportunities. The Trivia Bee will feature 60 teams of about five players each, and participants can purchase hints during the game — adding strategy and excitement while boosting fundraising efforts.

Registration is now open at readrva.org . Gather your smartest friends, form a team, and get ready to compete for glory — and help strengthen literacy in our community.

Plus, mark your calendar for Read RVA’s “Read Between the Wines” on May 13th at the Weinstein JCC’s November Auditorium.

