Pursue a career in Tourism with Bryant & Stratton College 

Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 20, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in furthering your career in tourism? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College and Tamera Wilkins Harris, Director of Community Relations for Richmond Region Tourism stopped by to share more.

Join the Richmond campus for their I Am Tourism Series happening this Thursday, February 23rd at 1 p.m.

Spring 2023 classes begin Wednesday, May 3rd. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

