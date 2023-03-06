Watch Now
Pursue a career in healthcare with Bryant & Stratton College 

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College stopped by to share more.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:39:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in furthering your career in healthcare? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more. Join the Richmond campus for their Bon Secours Lunch and Learn happening March 15th at noon and another session happening at 5:30 p.m.

Spring 2023 classes begin Wednesday, May 3rd. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

