Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Puritan Cleaners’ 20th 100K Meals Campaign in collaboration with Feed More

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christy Dalton, Community Engagement Manager with Feed More joined us with Norman Way and Sara Moncrieff with Puritan Cleaners to share more about this year’s campaign! For more information on the campaign, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!