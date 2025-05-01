Puritan Cleaners’ 20th 100K Meals Campaign in collaboration with Feed More
RICHMOND, Va. -- Christy Dalton, Community Engagement Manager with Feed More joined us with Norman Way and Sara Moncrieff with Puritan Cleaners to share more about this year’s campaign! For more information on the campaign, visit their website.
