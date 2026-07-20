Protein Pancakes Packed with Flavor and Nutrition

RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking for a budget-friendly breakfast that delivers a serious protein boost? Andrias White Murdaugh and Bill Bevins teamed up with Mary Rappaport, Consumer Affairs Director for the Virginia Egg Council, to whip up a simple and satisfying batch of homemade protein pancakes.

Find the full protein pancake recipe and more nutrition tips at the Virginia Egg Council website.

Protein Pancakes

Four pancakes provide more than one-third of the daily protein needed by a 9–13-year-old child. Add a protein-rich topping, such as peanut butter or yogurt, and they provide about half of the day’s protein needs. They’re tasty, easy to make, and can be prepared ahead, reheated, and enjoyed another day.

1 cup uncooked oats (oatmeal)

3 eggs

1 cup cottage cheese

2 T. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ teas. baking powder

Pinch cinnamon and salt Makes 16 – 3” pancakes…13.5g protein per serving of four

· Blend dry oats in a blender. Add rest of ingredients and blend for 30 seconds. Let rest for 5 – 10 minutes.

· Meanwhile, heat a non-stick skillet or griddle on medium heat. Add a little oil or butter or cooking spray

and drop 2T batter onto the hot surface for each pancake.

· Cook about 30 – 60 seconds and lift the bottom – when it looks golden, flip it and cook on the other side.

· To keep pancakes warm, put the cooked ones on a baking sheet and tuck into an oven set at 150 – 200°.

*Some body builders consumer up to 1g protein/ pound of body weight/day!

Options: While pancakes are cooking on the first side, sprinkle on some chopped nuts (adds more protein), chocolate chips, blueberries, or some colored candies just for fun! OR make a P&J pancake sandwich with two pancakes filled with P&J!

Top with: For added protein, top with Greek yogurt and some peanut butter (photo at left) which gives an extra 9g of protein OR top with butter and syrup.

Leftovers: Place them in small zip-lock bags and freeze or refrigerate to heat later in the microwave.

