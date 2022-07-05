Protecting yourself from the sun with CVS Minute Clinic 

RICHMOND, Va. -- With longer days outside, it’s important we are taking proper steps to protect ourselves from the sun. Liz Morgan, Minute Clinic Nurse Practitioner, joins us to share her tips for sun protection all summer long. To find out more about this exam or other services offered at Minute Clinic visit this website.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 13:16:20-04
