Protecting your mental health during financial challenges

RICHMOND, Va. -- Financial stress doesn’t just affect your bank account — it can take a serious toll on your mental health. During Mental Health Awareness Month, financial advisor JB Bryan joined Virginia This Morning to discuss the close link between money struggles and mental well‑being, offering strategies to protect yourself when financial challenges arise.

Bryan’s holistic approach shows that financial planning is about more than numbers — it’s about safeguarding your peace of mind. She also offers free financial workshops and webinars to help individuals navigate their money with confidence and clarity.