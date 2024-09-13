RICHMOND, Va. -- Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham and Dr. Derrick Scott of VSU stopped by to share more about their upcoming Prostate Cancer Awareness Event. It’s happening September 19th from 5 pm until 7 pm at the L. Douglas Wilder Building at Virginia State University. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham and Dr. Derrick Scott of VSU stopped by to share more about their upcoming Prostate Cancer Awareness Event. It’s happening September 19th from 5 pm until 7 pm at the L. Douglas Wilder Building at Virginia State University. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.