Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Prioritize health and wellness in 2023

Jennifer Scherer, Certified Personal Trainer &amp; Owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, and Sara Nichols, fitness enthusiast, stopped by to share a couple tips for best practices this year.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 14:12:42-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Health and wellness is top of mind at the top of the year. Jennifer Scherer, Certified Personal Trainer & Owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, and Sara Nichols, fitness enthusiast, stopped by to share a couple tips for best practices this year.

Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers personalized plans that include fitness and nutrition to help you achieve your wellness goals. To learn more about Jennifer and Fredericksburg Fitness studio, please visit this website or look for them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!