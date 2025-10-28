Previewing the delicious dishes available at the Richmond Jewish Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2025 Richmond Jewish Food Festival is coming up!

Diane Goldberg and Elly Goldberg, representatives of Keneseth Beth Israel Synagogue, stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to talk about it with Bill Bevins and make stuffed cabbage!

Get ready for delicious food, live music and vendors. The 2025 Richmond Jewish Food Festival will take place November 9-10 from 12 to 7pm at 6300 Patterson Avenue in Richmond. Admission is free!

Click here for more information or call 804-288-7953.

Gertrude Altschull’s Stuffed Cabbage

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Ingredients:

1 large head cabbage

1 pound lean ground beef

¼ cup uncooked rice

1 small onion, grated

½ teaspoon kosher salt - PLUS more to taste

1 egg

1 28-ounce can tomato sauce

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

Juice of 1 lemon

½ to ¾ cup brown sugar

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Remove core from cabbage and place head in large pot; add water to cover. Boil cabbage until softened. Drain and allow to cool. Separate outer leaves to use for stuffing; save remaining leaves for bottom of roasting pan.

In a large bowl, combine beef, rice, grated onion, kosher salt, pepper, and egg, mixing well. Place a small amount of meat mixture (approximately ⅓ cup) into the center of a cabbage leaf and fold over sides of leaf; roll up. Repeat using remaining meat mixture.

In another bowl, combine tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste, and brown sugar. (Add more sugar if needed to achieve sweet and sour flavor.)

Place cabbage leaves not used for wrapping rolls in a layer on bottom of pan and cover with about one-third of the tomato mixture. Place stuffed cabbage rolls over layered cabbage leaves and cover with remaining tomato mixture. Bake covered for about 2 hours, or until meat is cooked. (Note: Check after 1 hour to make sure cabbage rolls stay moist and cabbage leaves on bottom of pan do not burn. Add ¼ cup water to moisten, if needed.)

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 2025 RICHMOND JEWISH FOOD FESTIVAL*}