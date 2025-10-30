Previewing the 2025 Virginia Thanksgiving Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- President Graham Woodlief and board member Crystal Phillips stopped by to share all the details of this year’s event.

Festivities begin at 11am with a parade led by Williamsburg Pipes and Drum. There will be colonial games, dancing, crafts, a petting zoo and more. The re-enactment of the landing begins at 3pm and will be moderated by our very own Bill Bevins. The Traditional Friendship Dance with Chickahominy Tribal Dancers concludes the day.

There will also be food, house tours, a silent auction and more. Bring a non-perishable food items to be donated to Feed More to help local families in need.

The 2025 Virginia Thanksgiving Festival is Sunday, November 2 from 11am to 4pm at 12602 Harrison Landing Road in Charles City.

Click here for more information. Festival admission is $25 per car and includes activities for the entire family.