Preparing for the future with RetirePath Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Peter Thompson, program director with RetirePath Virginia, stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to talk about the retirement savings program, its history and why October is a significant month for them.

Virginia employers and employees can learn more by clicking here to visit their website.

For employer assistance, call 1-833-608-6281. For saver assistance, call 1-833-608-6776. You’ll also find them on social media at @retirepathva.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RETIREPATH VIRGINIA*}