Prep For Success Back to School Bash with Radio One 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Radio One for their Back to School Bash happening Saturday, August 16th from 10am - 2pm at Speaking Spirit Ministries located at 4205 Ravenswood Road in Richmond. For more information, visit the Radio One website.

