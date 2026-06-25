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Premier Wellness Consultants – Personalized Telehealth for Lasting Wellness

Premier Wellness
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Premier Wellness Consultants is redefining telehealth with a patient-first approach that goes far beyond traditional primary care. Founded by Dr. Christopher Dietz, PWC delivers comprehensive wellness programs designed to prevent chronic illness, restore energy, and optimize overall health.

🔗 Learn more about Premier Wellness Consultants by giving them a call at 804-350-2069 or by visiting their website. Connect on Instagram and Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PREMIER WELLNESS CONSULTANTS*}

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