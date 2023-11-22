Pre-holiday planning tips from author, Allison Walsh

RICHMOND, Va. -- Allison Walsh, J.D. and best selling author stopped by to share her insight on planning for the holiday season and beyond. Learn more in her book, She Believed She Could, available for purchase.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 12:13:18-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Allison Walsh, J.D. and best selling author stopped by to share her insight on planning for the holiday season and beyond. Learn more in her book, She Believed She Could, available for purchase.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.