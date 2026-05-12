Powhatan County Fair Celebrates 107 Years of Community & Fun

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Powhatan County Fair, presented by the Powhatan Fair Association, returns for its 107th year with three days of family fun, entertainment, and community impact. Running Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 17th, the fair is located on Route 60 near Route 288 and offers free admission and parking — with donations encouraged to keep the fair free and support the fair’s new building campaign.

The Powhatan County Fair began as an agricultural gathering in 1917 and has grown into a celebration where tradition meets modern fun — supported by volunteers and sponsors dedicated to making it accessible for all.