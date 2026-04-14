Power Pitch: Rise to the Top Competition highlights local entrepreneurial talent

RICHMOND, Va. -- Presented by Biz Works, the Power Pitch: Rise to the Top competition is bringing excitement to Chesterfield, Virginia on Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 5–7:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Suites in Chester.

This Shark Tank-style event invites small business owners and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas live to investors and an audience. Attendees enjoy an energetic afternoon featuring a DJ, raffles, and live voting to determine the winner. A panel of seasoned judges evaluates pitches based on key business criteria such as projections, margins, and scaling potential.

The $5,000 cash prize offers a major boost for the winning business, but the competition also promises valuable networking, mentorship, and exposure.

Biz Works, a nonprofit powered by Chesterfield Economic Development, supports small businesses year-round with mentorship programs, educational workshops, and resources designed for growth and sustainability.