Positively Delicious: You’re invited to The Positive Vibe Foundation’s 4th Annual Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s a beach bash! Kevin Clay of The Positive Vibe Foundation stopped by to talk with us about their upcoming fundraising culinary event.

For nearly 20 years, The Positive Vibe Foundation has helped young adults with disabilities by providing skills-based training, connections with peers and a sense of self-worth and accomplishment.

The fundraiser will bring together some of then region’s most talented chefs and culinary professionals for an evening that celebrates great food and the foundation’s mission.

Christine Wansleben of Mise En Place is one of the partnering chefs. She took over the Virginia This Morning kitchen to showcase her Blackberry and Peach Cobbler on our live show. (Be sure to scroll to the second video above to see her demo.)

The Positive Vibe Foundation’s Beach Bash is July 11th from 6 to 9 p.m. at Faison Center, located at 5200 Fitzhugh Avenue in Richmond.

Click here for more information and tickets.