Planning to sell your home? Follow these steps before putting it on the market

RICHMOND, Va. -- You only have one shot at making a first impression, so when you’re selling your home it’s important to prepare prior to placing it on the market. That’s why experience matters for best results.

Chuck Jenkins, your results driven Long & Foster realtor, stopped by today with one of his strategic partners, Amanda Hardesty of Hardesty Homes Staging, to talk about the preparation process and what they offer to help you get maximum return.

Long & Foster Realtors is located at 11225 Nuckols Road in Glen Allen. Give them a call at 804-397-9389 or click here to visit Chuck’s website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHUCK JENKINS, YOUR RESULTS DRIVEN LONG & FOSTER REALTOR*}