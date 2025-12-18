Pixie’s Pen Pals with FETCH a Cure

RICHMOND, Va. -- Through a partnership with the Virginia Department of Corrections, FETCH a Cure’s rescue program places homeless dogs from across the state in the care of incarcerated individuals. The dogs receive around the lock hands-on training while living in correctional facilities, preparing them for successful adoptions at the end of the program.

Daniel Rasnick and Ana-Gabriela Bertot of FETCH a Cure stopped by to talk with us about Pixie’s Pen Pals and how you can support the effort this holiday season.

The Pet Cancer Support Group meets the third Thursday each month on Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30pm.