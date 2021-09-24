Watch
Pinhole Academy Gum Rejuvenation

Dr. John Chao, Dentist &amp; Inventor of “Pinhole Academy” talks with our Cory Mosely and shares the genius behind this new and innovative procedure, gum rejuvenation.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Sep 24, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Many struggle with a receding gum line. Dr. John Chao, Dentist & Inventor of “Pinhole Academy” talks with our Cory Mosely and shares the genius behind this new and innovative procedure, gum rejuvenation. For more information, visit the Pinhole Academy website.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PINHOLE ACADEMY*}

