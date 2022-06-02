Watch
Paula Atherton and band present, “Herby

Check out this lively performance from Paula Atherton and her band!
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:38:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Paula Atherton has graced stages all over our area with her incredible musical abilities. Here’s a live performance of her song, “Herby”. For more information, visit her website.

