Original Drama “Devout” Comes to ShenanArts as Benefit for Local Arts Community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Playwright and director Sherry Ramsey and actor Grant Aleksander stopped by the show to discuss their upcoming original drama, Devout , a heartfelt production exploring the emotional realities of caring for aging parents and navigating family loss.

The production serves as a fundraiser for ShenanArts in Staunton, Virginia. The production promises a moving and relatable theatrical experience while helping support community theater in Virginia.

ShenanArts300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, VA

Performance Dates: August 27th–30th

Evening performances begin at 7 p.m.Special matinee on August 30th at 3 p.m.

