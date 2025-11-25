Operation Bizarre Bazaar: shop and give the gift of hope and healing

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 50th Bizarre Bazaar preview night charity event to benefit Operation Healing Forces is happening Wednesday, December 3.
Kerry Irvin, executive director of Operation Healing Forces, stopped by to chat about what you can expect at the event — and the impact it’ll have.
The Bizarre Bazaar, one of the top gift shows in America, has joined with Operation Healing Forces to create a special opening night shopping event, Operation Bizarre Bazaar. All of the evening's proceeds will benefit active-duty and recent veteran wounded, ill, injured and Fallen Special Operations Forces and their families.
Attendees will enjoy refreshments and have first access to more than 300 fantastic exhibitors from all over the country, all while helping American heroes.
Operation Bizarre Bazaar is Wednesday, December 3 at Richmond Raceway Complex, located at 600 E. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OPERATION HEALING FORCES*}