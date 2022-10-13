Opendoor launches in Richmond, VA

Jon Enberg, Senior Director and Division GM at Opendoor stopped by to share more about the digital shop for homeowners now here in Richmond.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jon Enberg, Senior Director and Division GM at Opendoor stopped by to share more about the digital shop for homeowners now here in Richmond. For more information, visit the website or connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OPENDOOR*}
