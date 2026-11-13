‘Open Your Eyes’: Virginia DMV warns drivers about distracted driving

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office is encouraging drivers to put down their phones through its “Open Your Eyes” campaign.

Brandi Brubaker, director of the Highway Safety Office, says looking at a phone while driving is like covering your eyes. At 55 mph, taking your eyes off the road for five seconds means traveling roughly the length of a football field without watching where you’re going.

Preliminary figures cited during the interview show 93 deaths and 800 serious injuries in crashes involving distraction during the year discussed.

Drivers are encouraged to use Do Not Disturb mode, keep their phones out of reach, check messages before leaving and let passengers handle phones when possible.

For more information, visit the Virginia DMV safety website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES*}