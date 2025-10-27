Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Open Enrollment 101: Tips for choosing your health benefits

A new survey shows that 43 percent of people regret a health decision they made because of bad information.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A new survey shows that 43 percent of people regret a health decision they made because of bad information. And 1 in 5 say social media influencers without medical training have affected their choices.

With open enrollment underway, Marianne Randazzo, VP of UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic, joined us to share simple tips to help you pick a health plan.

Not everything you hear about health insurance is true. Visit UHC.com/GetTheFacts to see facts about how the health care system works.

For more on Open Enrollment, visit UHCOpenEnrollment.com.

