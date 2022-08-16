Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

One-Month-Only Window and Door Sale from Renewal By Andersen

Now through August 31st, save $330 on every window and save $850 on every patio door and entry door.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 12:00:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Don’t miss one of Renewal by Andersen’s biggest dollar discounts of the year! Now through August 31st, save $330 on every window and save $850 on every patio door and entry door. Plus, when you pay for your whole project with cash or check, you’ll receive an extra 3% discount! Or finance your project with no money down, no payments and no interest for one year.*

To schedule an appointment, call 804-352-3737 or visit BrandYouTrust.com

*See website for terms and conditions.

{*THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!