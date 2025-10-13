Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Oktoberfest 2025

Oktoberfest 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take part in the festivities with delicious German food, tasty beer, great entertainment and more Friday, October 17th and Saturday, October 18th at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For tickets and more information about the event visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!