October is National Liver Awareness Month

Dr. Amon Asgharpour joined us to share essential insights about liver health and how VCU Health is transforming the future of liver disease treatment.
RICHMOND, Va. -- October is National Liver Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about liver health and liver disease.

As a global leader in liver disease treatment, VCU’s Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health is at the forefront of advancing care.

Dr. Amon Asgharpour joined us to share essential insights about liver health and how VCU Health is transforming the future of liver disease treatment.

