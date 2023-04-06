Observing Financial Literacy Month with Jeremy Shipp

RICHMOND, Va. -- April is Financial Literacy Month. Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC., joins us to share some important things to consider this month. For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. visit theirwebsite.
