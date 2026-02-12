Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nutrition tips for an active lifestyle

Registered dietitian nutritionist Gisela Bouvier shares some ideas inspired by the Winter Olympics.
RICHMOND, Va. -- An active lifestyle requires the proper fuel. Dietitian nutritionist Gisela Bouvier joined the show to share some tips for supporting a healthy lifestyle, inspired by the Winter Olympics.

She highlighted Natural Delights Medijool Dates and Applegate products as options for quick, easily digestible carbs as well as excellent sources of protein.

Look for Applegate at Whole Foods, Kroger and the Fresh Market or visit their website.

Find Natural Delights at your local Whole Foods, Publix and Kroger and click here for their website.

For more nutrition inspiration, follow Gisela on Instagram at @nourish.con.gisela.

