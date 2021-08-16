Now & Then: McLean’s Restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today in our series, “Now & Then,” Bill gives us a look at a Richmond Food Landmark. Today, we get a history lesson on McLean’s Restaurant on West Broad Street. For more information, visit www.mcleansrestaurant.com.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 13:30:41-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today in our series, “Now & Then,” Bill gives us a look at a Richmond Food Landmark. Today, we get a history lesson on McLean’s Restaurant on West Broad Street. For more information, visit www.mcleansrestaurant.com.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.