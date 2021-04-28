Now and Then: Samuel Wurtzel and Circuit City

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, in our series, Now and Then, Bill Bevins takes us through some more Richmond History. Today we learn about the story of Samuel Wurtzel and the electronics retailer, Circuit City.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:08:44-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, in our series, Now and Then, Bill Bevins takes us through some more Richmond History. Today we learn about the story of Samuel Wurtzel and the electronics retailer, Circuit City.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.