Nothing Bundt Cakes visits Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nothing Bundt Cakes brought the sweetness to the Virginia This Morning studio Wednesday!

Daniel Delgado and Gina Brown, owners and operators, joined us along with Barry Moore, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau.

They shared more about the business, some of their top products and ways they give back to our community. Plus, they talked about their experience joining the BBB.

Click here to visit Nothing Bundt Cakes’ website or give the team a call at 804-606-6169.

{***THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NOTHING BUNDT CAKES***}