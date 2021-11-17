Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

No Sugar Monster Cookies from the No Sugar Baker

items.[0].videoTitle
In this segment, Jayne Jones, the No Sugar Baker, is back on Virginia This Morning with her recipe for Monster Cookies!
Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 14:28:41-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Learn to make easy and delicious recipes with no sugar! In this segment, Jayne Jones, the No Sugar Baker, is back on Virginia This Morning with her recipe for Monster Cookies! Check out her story and more in her new book, “Healthy Living and No Regrets”. For more information, visit the No Sugar Baker website.

½ C. Butter

3 Eggs

1 ½ C. All-Natural Peanut Butter

1 C. Swerve Granular

1 C. Swerve Brown

2 T. Vanilla

1 ½ C. Quick Oats

2 C. Flour or Almond Flour

2 t. Baking Soda

1 t. Baking Powder (Optional)

½ t. Salt

2 C. Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips

2 C. Jackie’s Sugar Free Candies

Easy Directions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, butter and the eggs. Add in both Swerves and vanilla. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add to first mixture.
  2. Add in oats and mix well. Add in chocolate chips and candies.
  3. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!