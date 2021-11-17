No Sugar Monster Cookies from the No Sugar Baker

RICHMOND, Va. -- Learn to make easy and delicious recipes with no sugar! In this segment, Jayne Jones, the No Sugar Baker, is back on Virginia This Morning with her recipe for Monster Cookies! Check out her story and more in her new book, “Healthy Living and No Regrets”. For more information, visit the No Sugar Baker website.
½ C. Butter
3 Eggs
1 ½ C. All-Natural Peanut Butter
1 C. Swerve Granular
1 C. Swerve Brown
2 T. Vanilla
1 ½ C. Quick Oats
2 C. Flour or Almond Flour
2 t. Baking Soda
1 t. Baking Powder (Optional)
½ t. Salt
2 C. Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips
2 C. Jackie’s Sugar Free Candies
Easy Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, butter and the eggs. Add in both Swerves and vanilla. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add to first mixture.
- Add in oats and mix well. Add in chocolate chips and candies.
- Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes.