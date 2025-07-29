New shoes for back to school ministry is back 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rita Willis and Beth Monroe joined our show to share more about the city-wide New Shoes for Back to School Ministry event. Kids and Youth ages K-12 are welcome to pick up a pair of shoes Saturday, August 16th at Third Street Bethel AME Church from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
