Menu

Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

New kitchen upgrades and innovations with Chef Curtis Stone

items.[0].videoTitle
Our Jessica Noll talks with Michelin-starred chef and LA-based restaurant owner, Curtis Stone who offers some tips, and new innovations we can implement in the kitchen this year.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 11:36:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the past year, many of us have been spending more time in the kitchen. Our Jessica Noll talks with Michelin-starred chef and LA-based restaurant owner, Curtis Stone who offers some tips, and new innovations we can implement in the kitchen this year. For more tips from Curtis and additional innovations, visit the Bosch website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.