New and Expanded Mortgage Program from Virginia Housing

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 15:04:47-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dan Kern, Business Development & Training Manager with the Homeownership Division of Virginia Housing stopped by to share more about their new mortgage program. For more information, visit the Virginia Housing website.

