New and Expanded Mortgage Program from Virginia Housing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dan Kern, Business Development & Training Manager with the Homeownership Division of Virginia Housing stopped by to share more about their new mortgage program. For more information, visit the Virginia Housing website.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 15:04:47-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dan Kern, Business Development & Training Manager with the Homeownership Division of Virginia Housing stopped by to share more about their new mortgage program. For more information, visit the Virginia Housing website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.