Networking on the Rocks: an event for creatives and professionals

Starr Mallory Woods and Jordan Hooks stopped by to share more about the event.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sip, shake and socialize! You’re invited to register for Networking on the Rocks, a unique experience designed for Richmond’s young professionals. Starr Mallory Woods and Jordan Hooks stopped by to tell us all about event, which will feature zero-proof brands, VIP speakers, mocktail tastings, headshots, music and more! It's happening November 6 from 6 to 8:30pm. Click here for more information and tickets.

