Networking on the Rocks: an event for creatives and professionals

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sip, shake and socialize! You’re invited to register for Networking on the Rocks, a unique experience designed for Richmond’s young professionals. Starr Mallory Woods and Jordan Hooks stopped by to tell us all about event, which will feature zero-proof brands, VIP speakers, mocktail tastings, headshots, music and more! It's happening November 6 from 6 to 8:30pm. Click here for more information and tickets.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.