Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Navigating eating disorders around the holidays

Today, Johanna Kandel, Founder &amp; CEO of National Alliance for Eating Disorders joined us to share her insight on the topic.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 13:50:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eating disorders are incredibly prevalent nowadays. Today, Johanna Kandel, Founder & CEO of National Alliance for Eating Disorders joined us to share her insight on the topic. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!