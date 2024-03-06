Watch Now
Navigate a career in healthcare with Bryant & Stratton 

Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 12:08:03-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by along with Thomas Conrad, Administrator at The Laurels of University Park who shared more about healthcare staffing and their upcoming Ciena Healthcare Careers Lunch & Learn happening Wednesday, March 20th.

Spring 2024 Classes start Wednesday, May 1st. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

