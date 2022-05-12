RICHMOND, Va. -- May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Dr. Daniel Falcao, Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at VCU stopped by to share his insight and a few things you should be aware of if ever going through a stroke. For more information, visit the VCU Health website.
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 12:46:34-04
