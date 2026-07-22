National Hire a Veteran Day: Virginia Department of Veterans Services Hosts Virtual Hiring Fair

RICHMOND, Va. -- To help veterans successfully transition from military service to civilian careers, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is hosting a free Virtual Hiring Fair on July 29th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is open to veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses, connecting them with employers across a variety of industries including healthcare, technology, business, and education.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register online through the Virginia Department of Veterans Services website.