RICHMOND, Va. -- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Today, David Reich, Dir. of PR for National Road Safety Foundation, sat down with us to share his insight on the topic.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 16:11:28-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Today, David Reich, Dir. of PR for National Road Safety Foundation, sat down with us to share his insight on the topic.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.