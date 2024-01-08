RICHMOND, Va. -- Danita Green, CEO of Coming Together Virginia and Naima Burrs, Musical Director stopped by the studio to share more about National Day of Racial Healing happening January 16th at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. For more information, visit the website.
National Day of Racial Healing at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 15:39:27-05
