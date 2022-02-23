National Banana Bread Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you happen to have some bananas hanging out for a day or two too many, this recipe is for you! Certified Health Coach Erika Shlick shows us an easy recipe that you can make today. For this recipe and more, visit her website .

Ingredients

3 overly ripe bananas

3 large eggs

½ cup butter or coconut oil, softened, plus more to grease the pan

¼ cup maple sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup Otto's Naturals cassava flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 cup walnuts or hazelnuts, chopped

½ cup chocolate chips, (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C) and grease a 9 x 5-inch (23 x 13-cm) loaf pan.

2. Peel and mash the bananas in a large bowl.

3. In a separate bowl or stand mixer, beat the eggs with the butter or coconut oil, maple sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add the mashed bananas and beat until smooth.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk the cassava flour with the baking powder, baking soda, and salt

5. Slowly stir the dry ingredients into the wet, and mix until combined. Fold in the chopped walnuts and chocolate chips (if using).

6. Pour into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top; bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

7. Cool completely on wire rack before slicing and serving.

