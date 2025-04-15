Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

National American Sign Language Day 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. --Kathy Williams, Executive Director with KW Metropolitan Sign Language Interpreting Services joined us to share more about this day of observance! For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!