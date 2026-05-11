My Richmond: Mickey Spencer, a Richmond icon reflects on her career and life

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beloved Richmond radio personality Mickey Spencer sat down with Bill Bevins on Virginia This Morning to share stories from her career, personal life, and passions. Known for her warm presence both on‑air and in the community, Mickey has emceed events alongside music legends like Smokey Robinson and Barry White, as well as comedy stars including Sinbad.

The conversation was filled with laughter, gratitude, and heartfelt reflections — a fitting tribute to a career that has touched countless lives and a personality that continues to shine in Richmond’s cultural landscape.

