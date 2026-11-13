My Richmond: Bill Bevins sits down with longtime radio partner Shelly Perkins

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bill Bevins reconnects with longtime friend and radio partner Shelly Perkins in this installment of My Richmond.

The two worked together in Richmond radio for about 18 years, building a close relationship with each other and their listeners. Shelly’s first official full-time day alongside Bill was September 11, 2001, when the two found themselves covering an event that would become a defining moment in their partnership.

They also look back on serving Richmond listeners through hurricanes, snowstorms and plenty of lighter moments throughout their years on the air.

Today, Shelly is a certified grief coach and host of the Our Grief Connection podcast, where she continues her work of connecting with and helping others.